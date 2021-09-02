Best pet cameras 2021: Keep tabs on your furry friend(s)

If you have a four-legged friend at home, chances are you consider them to be an important part of your family, and being away from them for any length of time can be difficult.

Luckily, plenty of cameras are available to help monitoring your precious pets easier than ever. These cameras allow pet parents to keep watch over their dogs and cats while away from home, often with just the push of a button on their smartphone.

But with so many remote monitoring cameras available on the market today, choosing the best one to help you watch over your furry friend can feel like a daunting task. To help, we researched the internet’s favorite models and broke them down based on the features pet parents care about most, so you can choose the right one to fit your needs.

Do I really need a pet camera?

If you’re not a remote worker who’s home for most of the day, the short answer is yes.

The truth is, pet cameras bring along a lot more benefits than just keeping you clued in on when Fido is peeing on the carpet. While knowing that your new rug is soiled is a plus, also knowing when your pet could potentially be in danger is even more important. Spot something off in your home? See smoke? Get a barking alert sent to your phone? A pet camera keeps you in the loop, and gives you the opportunity to spot emergencies before they happen.

Another great perk is that these cameras can be a big help for pets with separation anxiety. Because many of them have two-way audio, you’ll be able to check in and chat with your fuzzy companion throughout the day to let them know that you’re still around. If you feel guilty leaving your pet at home alone, this can even help you too. Everyone wins.

What makes the best pet camera?

Most of the pet cameras you’ll find on the market pack in a variety of features, but there are some that you’ll specifically want to keep an eye out for:

Good video quality: The whole point of a camera is to be able to actually see what’s in frame, so having a high resolution is a must. Look mostly for something that’s 1080p and above, but 720p can also work if you’re putting it in a smaller space.

Two-way audio: Being able to chat with your pet throughout the day does wonders for their separation anxiety, but you’ll also be able to interject with a quick “no,” if they’re getting into something they shouldn’t be.

Smartphone remote viewing and control: Pretty much every pet camera connects to your phone in some way, but you’ll want to make sure you can manually control the camera itself through a companion app, as well as see what’s in view.

Motion detection: Some pet cameras feature motion detection and can ping you whenever your pet is in frame. This way, you’ll know when it’s time to check in, or when nothing of note is going on. Sound detection is also a nice extra to have.

Night vision: Daytime may not be the only time you’re away from home, so having the option to see what’s up after dark is essential.

Any extra perks: While not a must, cool additions like treat dispensers, built-in voice controls, and more only add to the overall experience.

Are they good for dogs and cats?

Most pet cameras fill their advertisements and product shots primarily with dogs, leaving out the fact that many of them are cat-friendly too. Pretty much all pet cameras will work just as well for a cat as they would a dog, but some are better than others. We recommend getting one with a laser toy function like the Petcube Play 2, because cats just can’t get enough of that stuff.

What are the best pet cameras?

Whether you’re looking for a no-frills basic security camera or a full-fledged, feature-packed model to enjoy a video chat experience, we’ve got the best pet camera options to help ease your separation anxiety, in addition to your pet’s.