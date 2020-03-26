Best Platform Bed Frames to Buy in 2020 | Top 10 – Cluburb

Platform bed frames are the focal points in any modern bedroom design. Once you narrow down the bed frames you want to consider, you can start planning your bedroom design.

While there are a ton of platform bed frames for varied purposes, our focus in this post is purely on style, comfort, and aesthetics. We’ve excluded utility-based beds such as bunk beds, trundle beds, sofa beds, murphy beds, and such beds from consideration.

The following are the styles of modern beds that are most sought after for adding a distinct design aesthetic to the bedroom design.

Check out our picks of the 10 best platform bed frames and get inspired for your next bedroom makeover.

1. Upholstered Platform Bed Frame

This stylish upholstered dark grey platform bed frame from Zinus is cheap, only in price! Everything else about this modern platform bed frame is perfection.

The build is sturdy, the materials are high quality, easy assembly and modern to look at. This quality bed frame is available in two popular colors – dark grey and light grey. Buy this Now.

2. Grady Mid-century Platform Bed Frame

This wood platform bed frame in a mid-century modern design is all about elegance while being casual and breezy. This queen platform bed frame is sturdy, easy enough to assemble, and is best suited for a guest room or a kids room.

With no box spring needed, place your favorite memory foam mattress on top and start enjoying nights of sound sleep. This modern platform bed is available in two great color options – slightly darker “Castanho” and a lighter shade “Scandinavian Oak”. Buy this Now.

3. Upholstered Sleigh Bed

If you’re looking for some drama, opulence, and elegance, then you wanna get this upholstered sleigh bed home. Featuring dramatic curves, a scrolled headboard and footboard in a button tufted design, this sleigh bed frame will command attention.

Crafted from a solid rubberwood with a manufactured wood frame, this glamorous bed frame is upholstered with velvet and filled with plush foam. This platform bed frame is available in queen and king sizes. Buy this Now.

4. Gemma Canopy Bed Frame

Framed in teak and teak veneers, this canopy bed is all about breezy sophistication and casual appeal. This statement-making canopy bed is finished off with a handwoven abaca headboard and bronze accents.

Available in queen, king, and California king sizes, this canopy bed will require box spring and mattress. Buy this Now.

5. Bushwick Metal Platform Bed Frame

The frame on this beautiful metal platform bed is built from sturdy tubed metal and features a triangular peak to the headboard and footboard. Spindle slats accent the bed, lending a pretty fusion of modern, traditional and artistic touch to your bedroom decor.

This metal bed frame can complement any room, from a child’s bedroom to a guest bedroom and even your master bedroom. The metal frame includes extra center legs and center metal slats eliminating the need for a box spring. Available in full and king sizes, this metal platform bed frame offers some cool color options like gold, white, and grey. Buy this Now.

6. Azara Mid-century Platform Bed Frame

Made from eco-friendly renewable bamboo wood, this mid-century modern platform bed features clean lines and angled tapered legs. The elegant sweeping headboard shows off a beautiful accent panel crafted in solid exotic Tiger bamboo.

This sturdy mid-century modern bed frame is also available in a beige color with an accent panel in sable color. If you’re looking for matching bedroom furniture with this bed frame, you can pick from the matching mid-century nightstands, dressers, and chests. Buy this Now.

7. Venice Four Poster Bed Frame

This four-poster bed frame has a touch of farmhouse rustic, traditional, and modern design, all fused in one. While exuding a casual appeal, this white poster bed frame also makes a statement with its elegance and style.

Ideal for a traditional, modern or farmhouse setting, this one makes for a versatile addition to your bedroom. This white poster bed also comes in weathered natural wood finish and black color variations so you can pick one that suits your setting. Buy this Now.

8. Coalville Low Platform Bed Frame

This Japanese inspired low platform bed frame features a faux leather upholstered headboard and comes with two matching nightstands. Place a set of modern lamps, books or other utilities on these nightstands to complete the look.

These Japanese platform bed frames from Allmodern also offer plenty of choice with sizes and color combinations. Buy this Now.

9. Nitta Storage Platform Bed Frame

This platform bed with storage is for those who love the rustic wood finish. The minimalist design in a heavy structure and the natural-tone wood lend it the rustic character.

The slats of this platform bed frame can accommodate a fitting mattress of your choice. And the two drawers at the foot of this storage platform bed are perfect for storing linens, towels and more. Buy this Now.

10. Nexera Modern Platform Bed Frame

If you’re going for a modern minimalistic look, this contemporary bed will hit the spot. While being minimalistic, there’s so much going on with it that you gotta love. While the floating effect of the base reminds you of Japanese style low platform beds, the white melamine rails and footboard lend it the contemporary touch.

The walnut headboard planks with natural wood finish break the monotony and add character. These modern platform bed frames are available in twin, full and queen sizes. Buy this Now.