Best portable generators 2021: The power you need on any budget

Current events have made it clear that we can’t trust that the power will always stay on. Whether it’s because of storms, earthquakes, or weather-related blackouts and brownouts, having a generator around is becoming more and more of a source of peace of mind. (Bonus: for better or worse, it can also make yours the most popular house on the block!)

But even if the power in your neighborhood is totally fail-safe or your neighbors have you covered in the generator department, having a decent portable generator for camping and other outdoor activities is surprisingly useful. Who doesn’t want to be able to charge their phone, tablet, and Bluetooth speaker at the same time?

Whether you’re planning for a potential power outage or you want to be prepared as you venture into the wilderness, we’ve done the research and found some of the best portable generators for any budget and particular need.

What are portable generators used for?

You never think you’ll need a portable generator—but when you inevitably lose power you’ll be extremely grateful to have one. A portable generator was made to provide electricity despite losing power and typically runs by way of a gas-powered engine that converts into electrical power.

Depending on the size and power of the given unit, a portable generator can typically charge your tech devices, your appliances, and even run extension cords for power tools and other higher watt devices.

What types of power sources do portable generators use?

There are three different types of household and commercial generators: inverter, standby, and portable. The portable generator is going to be your best bet in terms of ease of use and reliability when providing an emergency source of electrical power.

Unlike larger commercial generators, which may use solar power, car batteries, or propane, the portable generator is almost always powered by diesel fuel or gas. This means that your portable generator is required for safety reasons to remain outside when in use (but can usually be wired up to extension cords for inside use).

What should I look for in a portable generator?

Shopping for a portable generator can be a bit daunting if you’re not sure what specs or features to seek out. Here’s how to make sure you’re making the right choice:

Weight: Are you planning on keeping your portable generator at home or will you be lugging it out to the campsite? A lightweight generator might be better if you’re considering the latter.

Power and outlets: Do you live alone or are you shopping for your household? Always check the level of power and outlets if you plan to power an entire household for any amount of time.

Noise level: Some generators are much more powerful than others—but that can also mean a very loud engine. If you’re sensitive to noise or you have babies in your household consider shopping around for a more quiet motor.

Household or commercial: Do you plan to use your generator on occasion when the power goes out every now and then or do you run a team that requires a generator frequently? If you’re planning to use it on a regular basis it might be worth investing a little more to get a powerful and long-lasting commercial generator.

What are the best portable generators?

Ready to invest in a portable generator to help ensure you’re all fueled up for the next unexpected power outage? We’ve rounded up some of the best-rated portable generators on the market that’ll keep you juiced up.