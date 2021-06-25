Best Prime Day Xbox deals: Series S restocks, discounted games, more

PlayStation fans aren’t the only gamers having a great past few months — Xbox has also launched two next-gen consoles in the Xbox Series X and Series S, as well as a slew of fantastic games to go along with them. Add Xbox Game Pass into the mix, and you have one of the best deals you can get in gaming.

Whether you have one of Xbox’s new machines or are still rocking with the Xbox One or One X, this year’s Prime Day has something to offer you. Plenty of deals on Xbox games are live as we speak, as well as discounts on accessories and Game Pass subscriptions. Fair warning: If you’re looking to pick up an Xbox Series X, you’re probably going to have a hard time and are better off waiting until after Prime Day for restocks. The Xbox Series S is currently in stock at Amazon, but at a bit of a higher price because it’s through a third-party seller — so if you don’t mind the price hike, pick one up while you can.

Below, the best Xbox deals during Prime Day — keep checking back regularly, because we’ll be updating this page as more deals start to trickle in.

‘Gears Tactics’

Credit: The Coalition

Games

Gears Tactics — $24.50 (save $35.49)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon — $29.99 (save $30)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla — $22.99 (save $37)

Watch Dogs Legion — $16.99 (save $43)

Gears 5 — $18.35 (save $41.64)

Biomutant — $49.94 (save $10.05)

Halo: The Master Chief Collection — $25.69 (save $4.30)

It Takes Two — $29.99 (save $10)

NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition — $49.99 (save $50)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition — $36 (save $43.99)

Resident Evil Village — $49.94 (save $10.05)

Halo 5: Guardians — $19.99 (save $40)

Mafia Definitive Edition — $19.99 (save $20)

Marvel’s Avengers — $24.99 (save $15)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps — $19.70 (save $10.29)

Immortals Fenyx Rising — $29.99 (save $30)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — $19.99 (save $20)

Star Wars: Squadrons — $19.99 (save $20)

Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition — $24.99 (save $5)

Scarlet Nexus — $55.99 (save $4)

Battlefield V — $5.99 (save $54)

Hardware and accessories

Turtle Beach Recon 200 headset — $49.95 (save $10)

Astro Gaming A40 TR X-Edition headset — $128.99 (save $21)

HyperX Cloud II headset — $75.99 (save $24)

HyperX CloudX Flight headset — $119.99 (save $40)

Seagate 4TB external hard drive — $85.49 (save $39.50)

Xbox Core controller — $49 (save $10.99)

Xbox Wireless controller —$59 (save $5.99)

Razer Kishi Mobile game controller — $66.49 (save $33.50)

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-months — new members only) — $1 (save $13.99)

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-months) — $29.99 (save $15)

