Best robot vacuum deal: Save $110 on the eufy RoboVac 30C via Amazon

SAVE $110: As of Aug. 11, the eufy RoboVac 30C is on sale on Amazon for just $189.99 after an $80 discount and a $30 extra savings coupon — that’s 37% off its $299.99 MSRP.

The spring cleaning season from March to May-ish is typically thought of as the best time of year to buy a new robot vacuum, but hey — dust bunnies wait for no (wo)man. Sometimes the best time to buy a new robot vacuum is just when it’s on sale. Like right now.

As of Aug. 11, Amazon has eufy’s WiFi-connected, self-charging RoboVac 30C on sale for only $189.99 with an $80 discount and a $30 extra savings coupon — that’s only $14 away from its all-time-low price. (Tick the box next to the orange “Coupon” flag on its product page to make sure that $30 off gets applied during check out.) It usually retails for $299.99, so you’re saving a good 37%.



(For comparison’s sake, this same model was going for $229.84 at Walmart and $219.99 on the eufy website at the time of writing.)

Initially released in 2018, the RoboVac 30C now boasts more than 13,000 reviews on Amazon with a 4.5/5-star overall rating, earning high praise from customers for its suction power (up to 1500Pa), battery life (up to 100 minutes per charge), and ability to clean up hair. (Hi, dog and cat owners.) Busy households will also appreciate the fact that it doesn’t need a watchful eye during cleanings: It’s only 2.85 inches thin, so it won’t get stuck under most furniture; it’s got large wheels to help it roll over carpets and door ledges with ease; it’ll return itself to its charging base if it runs low on juice; and it sports nine anti-collision sensors dedicated to helping it steer clear of obstacles in its path.

To top it all off, the RoboVac 30C includes two rolls of boundary strips that you can place around your house to make sure it only cleans the areas you want cleaned — no need to do any complicated programming.

Hit the link below to score it on sale for just $189.99 (and don’t forget to take advantage of that extra $30 off coupon).

