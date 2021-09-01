Best roller skates for beginners wanting to give skating a try in 2021

You may have noticed that roller skating became a hugely popular hobby during the pandemic. It provided a relatively safe way to be active and out of the house. Now that the U.S. has opened up more, we’re not all rushing to find hobbies at the same rate as before, but maybe part of you is still thinking about investing in a pair of roller skates and giving the activity a try.

Why you should get roller skates

Roller skating is a fun way to get exercise that doesn’t feel like exercise. If running makes you question why you were ever born, skating is a great low-impact alternative. After skating for an hour or so, you’ll be feeling the burn in your legs and glutes.

Aside from being a form of exercise, roller skating is just a fun hobby to have. You can explore cute parks in your area, check out skate parks, learn tricks, and really make it your own. And even though you are a beginner, you might fall in love with roller skating and become one of those people who build their own pair of roller skates and can do all sorts of fancy tricks. Plus, you can get great content for TikTok, regardless of skill level.

You can also find community through skating, both in-person and online. You might run into other people roller skating at local spots, and you can always turn to Reddit where there is both a rollerskating subreddit and rollerblading subreddit.

Quad skates vs. inline skates

Quad skates are what you’d traditionally picture when you think of roller skates. They have four wheels (hence, quad) that sit in two rows of two. Inline skates are more commonly known as rollerblades, and have a single row of wheels down the middle of the skate.

The arrangement of the wheels on quad skates gives them more stability, making them good for beginners who struggle with balance. They’re also better for dancing, tricks, and roller derby for when you get more experienced. To brake on quad skates, you put your weight in the front of your foot and lean forward onto a toe stop. Quad skates are more customizable than inline skates— you can swap out the trucks, wheels, and toe stops to create a roller skate that works best with your feet and skills.

Inline skates are easier to maneuver quickly around obstacles and are better for speed. They have similar vibes to ice skates, but chunkier and with wheels. The brakes on rollerblades are in the back and usually only appear on the right skate, so it is a little tricky to stop if you’re new to the practice. (I’ve been rollerblading for more than a year and still brake by grabbing onto poles or ramming into fencing or railing.) Inline skates are better for skating long distances and skating fast. Standing still on a pair of rollerblades takes some skill, but you’ll be moving and grooving most of the time anyway, so don’t be put off by that. Beginners can still get the hang of inline skates pretty easily.

Whichever type of roller skate you decide on, don’t forget to wear protective gear like knee pads, elbow pads, wrist guards, and a helmet. You might feel confident — a little cocky even — that you’re going to be a pro right off the bat, but trips and falls happen.

What makes roller skates good for beginners?

A good beginner skate is comfortable with good ankle support. A new hobby that gives you blisters is likely not one you’ll be excited to continue. Look for padded boots with padded tongues, and make sure the skates lace all the way up, so they stay nice and tight against your legs to avoid wobbly ankles.

As a beginner, you don’t want a skate that’s going to require too much care or effort. Changing bearings and trucks probably isn’t on your to-do list. And it’s annoying if you have to swap out the wheels for a set better suited to your needs — like if you want to skate inside or outside. You want a pair of roller skates that you can just put on and start skating.

Indoor skates vs. outdoor skates

What makes a skate good for indoor skating or outdoor skating depends on the wheels. It might sound a little complicated for beginners who don’t care about all the nitty gritty technicalities of roller skating, but the wheel hardness determines how well skates ride on different surfaces.

Wheel hardness is measured by the wheel’s durometer, with the average durometer for skate wheels ranging between 72A and 102A. All you need to take away from this is that lower numbers are better for outside because the wheels are softer and absorb more shock — say, if you happen to roll over a pebble or something. Higher numbers are better for indoors or smooth outdoor surfaces with good traction because they are not as absorbent and allow you to go faster. Anything around 78A to 82A works for both indoor and outdoor use, which gives you options if you’re trying to figure out which type of terrain you prefer.

If you do use your skates outside and want to use them at an indoor rink, check to make sure they allow outdoor skates. Some rinks don’t because there might be debris or rocks in your wheels that could scratch up the flooring.

What size roller skates should you get?

Roller skate sizing is usually the same as your regular shoe sizing. Make sure you look at the sizing chart that will likely be on the skates’ listing page to be safe because sometimes sizing is only listed in men’s or only listed in women’s and it might not be clear which it is.

In terms of fit, you want the skates to be snug — but obviously not too tight that your big toe is crammed. Loose skates can lead to rolled ankles, and it’s probably safe to assume you don’t want that. If your skates do arrive too loose, just wear multiple pairs of thick socks to pad them out. And (semi) pro tip: Wear tall socks with high-top skates to avoid any uncomfortable rubbing on your ankles — at least as you break the skates in.