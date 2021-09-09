Best satire writing course deal: 27% off online class (UK deal)

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: The Learn to Write Satire from the Founders of Reductress course is on sale for £29.20 as of Sept. 6, saving you 27% on list price.

Do you ever see a hilarious satire headline and think, how did they ever think of that? Now you can get in on the secrets and the action with this exclusive course from Reductress editors, a.k.a., the comedic geniuses behind the first and only satirical women’s magazine.

This course includes four lectures and 2.5 hours of content that you can access on your own time 24/7. You’ll start by going over the fundamentals of satire writing in general, and then weave that into the style the editors at Reductress use for their site. You’ll learn what makes a great satire article, what makes an article funny, how to kickstart ideas when you’re experiencing writer’s block, and even how to build a solid headline. Headlines are typically the most intimidating part of article writing for any writer or editor, and this course will finally give you the aha!-moment you’ve been looking for when it comes to putting your ideas on the page.

Access to this course bundle also includes three downloadable resources, including links to three Reductress articles that are referenced in the video, course notes, and a one-pager that breaks down the Reductress philosophy. That way, you can learn and study in real-time with the materials. Once you’ve studied the format, you can actually put your knowledge to the test and submit your draft to real Reductress editors who will comment and critique it — or maybe even push it through to become published.

Normally, this course from Reductress editors that used to only be available in New York City is on sale for 27% off of the original price of £40. That means you can fine-tune your satire writing for just £29.20 for a limited time.