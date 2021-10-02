Best sex toys for couples looking to switch things up between the sheets

The Liberator Wedge has the power to make totally new and different positions not only possible but enjoyable, and is our top pick for the best sex toy for couples. Seriously, every couple needs one of these.

The 27-degree angle on this 7-inch tall ramp is great for oral action or increasing friction against the G-spot. For the very necessary act of cleaning, the Liberator Wedge is thoroughly convenient since the removable covers can we easily washed.

Reviewers say it’s comfortable and sturdy, with couples working through challenges caused by extra weight, joint conditions, or otherwise loving it the most. One drawback is that storage of the pillow may be an issue given it’s bulky size — this is one sex toy that won’t fit in a drawer inside your bedside table — so you may want to stow it in a closet if you’re trying to be discreet. Some say the fabric also attracts lint, but that’s a small price to pay for a device that can help bring your sexual pleasure to new heights (literally).