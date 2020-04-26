Best Small Kitchen Appliances for the Epicure / 2020 | Top 10 – Cluburb

Small kitchen appliances are our modern-day saviours. We can’t imagine going through a day without the toaster or the microwave oven. While some of these small kitchen appliances save time for the busy bees, there are small kitchen appliances that address your epicurean cravings.

From baking delicious chocolate chip cookies to whipping up a yummy frozen yogurt, these kitchen appliances make it a cakewalk. Wine, good food, family, and friends. That’s what it’s all about.

Go on and live the gourmet life with our top picks of the best small kitchen appliances for the epicure in you.

1. KitchenAid Stand Mixer

A stand mixer that has the potential to turn your kitchen into a culinary center tops our list of small kitchen appliances. Especially, because it features 10 speeds to mix, knead, and whip ingredients – quick and easy.

The tilt-head design gives clear access to the bowl and lets you add ingredients without any fuss. And the soft start feature helps to avoid any kind of ingredient splash.

You can mix up to 6 dozen cookies, 3 loaves of bread or 6 pounds of mashed potatoes in a single batch. For even more versatility, you can choose from 10 optional hub-powered attachments. From food grinders to pasta makers and beyond! Buy this Now.

2. Cusinart Ice Cream Maker

When the dessert craving strikes in the middle of the night, what can be better than ice cream? And no worries, even if you can’t get to your favorite ice cream shop.

In as little as 25 minutes, you can whip up 2 quarts of your favorite frozen desserts or drinks. All you have to do is bring home the fully automatic Cuisinart Pure Indulgence. An integrated motor, double-insulated freezer bowl, and automatic mixing paddle do the rest.

Not only Ice cream, it can also whip up sorbet, frozen yogurt, and frozen drinks! Also, it will be a good-looking addition to your kitchen gadgets because of the brushed stainless-steel styling. Buy this Now.

3. Breville 3X Bluicer Pro

If you’re into smoothies, you know that some ingredients need to be juiced while others need blending. And that makes it a little discouraging to make that healthy delicious smoothie.

The Breville 3X Bluicer Pro makes your life easier by combining blender and juicer into one gadget. You can extract fresh juice straight into a high capacity of 50 oz blender jug and create a fresh smoothie.

And you need not stop at smoothies with this small kitchen appliance. It can churn out slushies, cocktails, frappes, and much more.

One-touch programs optimize time and speed combinations to create a frozen cocktail or a green smoothie. Buy this Now.

4. Instant Pot Small Kitchen Appliance

One small kitchen appliance and 7 different applications – that’s an offer you can’t refuse. A slow cooker, pressure cooker, steamer, rice cooker, sauté, yogurt maker, and warmer – it is all this and more.

Instant Pot Duo Mini is a compact yet powerful cooker with 11 smart built-in programs. The programmable options like rice, soup, stew, sauté, steam, yogurt, slow cook, and keep warm make it one of the best small kitchen appliances to own.

A 24-hour delay start timer for delayed cooking makes it a great kitchen appliance for busy people. What also makes Instant Pot a great travel accessory is its compact size and the delay start timer. Buy this Now.

5. Breville Espresso Machine

A professional-grade espresso at the touch of a button should be reason enough for a coffee lover to own this. This espresso machine can automatically grind, dose, and tamp the coffee for an instant cup of espresso.

You can also make cappuccinos and lattes, as it gives you manual and automatic milk frothing options.

It also lets you control the milk temperature, the grind size, dose, and PID brew temps. This ensures that you get the best crema for your coffee.

Easily, one of the best kitchen appliances for a coffee connoisseur. Buy this Now.

6. Chocolate Fountain

At 19 inches, this is a smaller version of a fondue fountain. This is one of the best kitchen appliances to own for a house party of anywhere between 25 to 50 people. It has a heated basin which melts the chocolate in the fountain. The brushed stainless steel finish makes it a stylish addition to your kitchen.

Not only chocolate it can also double up as caramel fondue, even cheese fondue. Buy this Now.

7. Omega Cold Press Juicer

If you want all the health benefits of juicing a cold press juicer is a must-have kitchen appliance in your juicing regime.

This cold press juicer by Omega uses a dual-stage extraction process. This helps in extracting the most amount of nutrients, vitamins, taste, and juice.

It features 5 juice extraction settings. Use setting 5 and you get yourself the best masticating juicer for wheatgrass. And if you want to extract citrus juices, setting 1 will do that for you.

The large size feed chute of this slow masticating juicer reduces the prep time too. It also doubles as a food processor that can create nut butter, baby foods, frozen desserts, and more. Buy this Now.

8. Wine Cooler Kitchen Appliance

This sleek silent wine cooler is one of the best small kitchen appliances for a wine enthusiast.

For perfect serving, it provides two different temperature levels for the red and white wines. This slimline freestanding refrigerator is built for 18 standard Bordeaux size bottles. The removable shelves also give the flexibility to hold larger bottles.

This will also make a great gift for a wine lover, thanks to energy-efficient sleek design and digital touch screen. Buy this Now.

9. Small Kitchen Appliance: Soda Maker

One of the best gourmet small kitchen appliances can turn plain water into sparkling water with the touch of a button. It comes with 60L CO2 cylinder, and 1 Liter BPA-free reusable carbonating bottle.

Powered by electricity, it can give you three levels of fizz. The slim design also makes it sit pretty on your kitchen island or counter. Buy this Now.

10. Frozen Concoction Maker

This is more than just a kitchen appliance. It’s a party starter! It can make smoothies, margaritas, and other sophisticated adult cocktails. This Frozen Concoction Maker has four automatic pre-programmed drink cycles.

It shaves ice and blends the ingredients with consistent quality every time. This blender can churn out drinks fast enough for a party as it is approved for a restaurant setting as well. One of the most versatile kitchen appliances that can be used in the home bar too! Buy this Now.