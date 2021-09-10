Best smartwatch deal: Save up to $70 on the Apple Watch Series 6

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

SAVE UP TO $70: As of Sept. 7, select colors of the Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS) are on sale at Amazon and Walmart for $329 and $349, respectively (normally $399), with fastest delivery from the latter.

The all-new Apple Watch Series 7 is slated to arrive next week (alongside the iPhone 13), except there’s one tiny problem: It’ll probably be really difficult to find at launch. A new report says Apple’s hit a snag in the production process because of the wearable’s complex new design, which features a bigger, flatter display, so odds are it’s not going to be available in large quantities right away. (Some styles may also ship later than others, per Mashable tech reporter Stan Schroeder.)

With that in mind, anyone who wants to play less of a waiting game should heavily consider Apple’s current latest and greatest — i.e., the Apple Watch Series 6, a premium smartwatch from fall 2020 that features a whole day’s worth of battery life, an always-on altimeter, sleep tracking, and an SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level readings. (Click here to read our in-depth review.) The last time we checked, Amazon and Walmart both had the 40mm model with GPS on sale for far less than its retail price of $399.

How fast you want your Series 6 and which color you like best will largely determine where you order it from. Walmart is promising free NextDay delivery on all five styles, which are listed at $349 apiece there — that’s a $50 savings. Your options include a space gray aluminum case with a black sport band, a blue aluminum case with a deep navy sport band, a gold aluminum case with a pink sport band, a (PRODUCT)RED aluminum case with a (PRODUCT)RED sport band, or a silver aluminum case with a white sport band.

Meanwhile, Amazon only has the blue and gold variants up for grabs right now — the rest are sold out — but they’re listed at $329 each (or $70 off) with estimated shipping dates in late September. Basically, you’ll save $20 if you’re willing to wait just a few weeks.

The choice is yours. Either way, hit one of the links below to grab a Series 6 on sale while you still can.

