Best streaming deal: Roku Express 4K+ on sale for just $29

Save $10.99: The 2021 Roku Express 4K+ streaming stick is back at its best price ever of $29 at Amazon as of July 22.

Accessories like soundbars and streaming devices can provide a more satisfying experience for your 4K Fear Street marathon. If you want to stream your favorite shows in their best possible quality, consider making a cheap upgrade with the Roku Express 4K+.

As of July 22, you could grab a Roku Express 4K+ streaming stick for just $29 at Amazon. This 27% discount means this Roku is back at its Prime Day price — which is also its lowest price to date.

To sum up Mashable’s Roku Express 4K+ review, this streaming device is just about the cheapest upgrade available if you want to stream in 4K, HDR, and regular HD. Whether you have a 4K TV or something more archaic, the Roku Express 4K+ provides an instant boost.

The Roku remote also supports voice controls for a quick and easy way to search for your favorite shows. That includes content on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu, and more. On top of your paid subscriptions, you’ll get free access to over 150 live TV channels on the Roku Channel.

If you already dropped some money on a fancy 4K TV, a $29 Roku Express 4K+ is a really affordable way to get the most out of your investment.

Roku

