Best streaming deal: Save 31% on the Roku Ultra at Amazon

Save $30.99: The Roku Ultra for 4K and HDR streaming is on sale for $69 at Amazon as of Sept. 23. That’s a 31% discount on the original price.

Between new shows, sports, and your Halloween favorites, fall is a big deal for streaming. If you want a simpler way to stream on any platform in high quality, an upgrade to the Roku Ultra might be in order.

The Roku Ultra for 4K and HDR streaming is available for $69 at Amazon. This nice 31% discount makes this the best price we’ve seen since Prime Day on the fastest Roku player ever.

Get your streaming ducks in a row with a powerful Roku Ultra.

The Roku Ultra includes a voice remote with TV controls, which allows you to create personalized one-touch shortcuts. It also integrates into your smart home whether you use Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit. And just in case you’re prone to lost remotes in couch cushions, there’s a lost remote finder feature. As a final bonus, the included headphones connect to the remote for private listening so you don’t wake up your roommates or partner.

If you’re ready for the final excuse to cut the cord, the Roku Ultra is the ultimate reason to finally take the plunge at a sale price of just $69.

