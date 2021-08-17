Best student laptop deal: $50 off Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Save $50: The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11-inch Chromebook laptop (Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage) is at its best price ever of $169.99 at Amazon as of Aug. 12.

Once again it’s time to work through your lengthy back-to-school shopping list. But between headphones and coffee makers and masks, perhaps the most important purchase you’ll make this season is a new laptop. And if your budget is the main concern, your best bet is something along the lines of this Lenovo Chromebook.

SEE ALSO: Back-to-school sales are in full swing — here’s our monster list of the best deals



Parents and students might both enjoy the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11.6-inch Chromebook, on sale for $169.99 at Amazon. That’s $50 off the original price, which makes this the lowest we’ve seen yet for this configuration. If you want to go even cheaper, you can also settle for a refurbished Lenovo IdeaPad that’s just $135, but this option only has 32GB of internal storage.

But most shoppers will likely prefer the brand new IdeaPad 3 Chromebook. It features an Intel Celeron N42020 processor that works at a speed of 1.1GHz along with an Intel UHD Graphics 600 GPU. It also includes 4GB of RAM and a 64GB eMMC internal storage capacity. You can’t play the latest PC games on it, but the IdeaPad 3 offers enough power to do all of the essentials for school such as writing and online research (or watching Netflix in the library when you need a break).

Of course, most students will love the fact that the IdeaPad 3 weighs just 2.47 pounds and is ultra slim. It provides up to 10 hours of battery life and boots up in seconds with the speedy Chrome OS. Just log in with a Google account to access all the tools and apps you need from Google Play and in G Suite. You also get a 720p webcam and dual stereo speaker for crisp sound.

Shop the deal at the link below.

Credit: Lenovo

Explore related content: