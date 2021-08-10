Best tablet deal: Save $110 on the 256GB Apple iPad Air via Walmart

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

SAVE $110: Normally $749, Apple’s 2020 iPad Air (WiFi, 256GB) is on sale at Walmart for just $639 as of Aug. 5 — a 15% savings.

The Apple Store’s Education Pricing on iPads is extremely hard to beat, especially since it’s running that free AirPods promotion this year in addition to straight-up discounts (which knock anywhere from $50 to $100 off retail price, depending on the model). But if you’re not a student or teacher — or if you couldn’t care less about getting a new pair of ‘Pods — there’s only one place you should be shopping for a new tablet right now: Walmart.

As of Aug. 5, the big box store had the 256GB iPad Air on sale in Rose Gold for just $639. That’s 15% (or $110) off its $749 MSRP, which is its highest discount to date since it launched last October. (Oh, and just for comparison’s sake: This same configuration is currently sold out on Amazon and listed at full price at both Best Buy and Target.)

SEE ALSO: A guide to the best tablets out there



Of the three tablets Tim Cook released in 2020 — the eighth-gen iPad, an iPad Pro, and this iPad Air — this one was our definitive favorite because of its “sheer versatility,” wrote tech reporter Brenda Stolyar.

“Not only does it have the latest design and chipset, but its size is excellent if you’re looking for something that’s easily portable, comfortable to hold, and lightweight,” Stolyar noted. “It’s also compatible with all of Apple’s newest accessories like the Magic Keyboard and second-generation Apple Pencil.”

Top all that off with a pretty Liquid Retina display, a 7MP front-facing camera for video calls, and a long-lasting battery that offers up to 10 hours of use per charge, and you’ve got an excellent back-to-school sidekick.

Credit: Apple

Explore related content: