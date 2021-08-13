Best tablet deal: Save $99 on 2021 iPad Pro 11-inch 256GB

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Save $99.01: The 2021 Apple iPad Pro 11-inch 256GB WiFi tablet with M1 chip is on sale for $799.99 at Amazon as of Aug. 10.

A new laptop for school is nice, but a tablet might be better in some cases. Many models boast the same performance if not more than a cheap Chromebook, plus their lightweight design is great when you got stacks of textbooks to haul around campus. If a student or anyone for that matter wants a powerful tablet, then the latest sale on the new iPad Pro is something to consider.

You can grab the latest Apple iPad Pro 11-inch 256GB tablet in the WiFi-only configuration for $799.99 at Amazon. You save $99.01 off the original price, and this is the first discount we’ve seen so far on this 2021 model. This follows a recent discount on the 128GB model which quickly went out of stock, so better grab this if you need extra storage space.

Released alongside the 12.9-inch iPad Pro this year, the 11-inch iPad Pro offers similar performance due to the powerful Apple M1 chip and next-generation Neural Engine. One of the major differences besides screen size is the 11-inch features a Liquid Retina display. The 12.9-inch boasts a Liquid Retina XDR display, which means it supports HDR videos and photos and reaches higher brightness levels.

But the 11-inch iPad Pro still matches other features, including up to 12MP photos and 4K video recording. You also get the option to upgrade it to a versatile laptop thanks to a compatible Magic Keyboard. But if work or school requires less typing and more drawing or note-taking, then consider grabbing a 2nd generation Apple Pencil stylus.

An iPad Pro goes a long way when it comes to power and portability, so consider replacing your old tablet or laptop when you upgrade after the latest discount to $799.99.



