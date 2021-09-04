Best TV deal: Save $203 on LG 75-inch 4K NanoCell TV

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Save $203: The LG 75-inch NanoCell 80 Series 4K smart TV is down to $1,296.99 at Amazon as of Aug. 31.

Summer is almost over, which means the return of football, new fall shows, and new game releases. But all of that new entertainment also means a perfect time to grab a new TV as Labor Day approaches. And if you go for an upgrade, you might as well go big and save big with a sizable option from LG.

Fill your living room with this gigantic LG 75-inch NanoCell 80 Series 4K smart TV for $1,296.99 from Amazon. The $203 discount takes it down to the best price we’ve seen so far on this newer model that offers some of the freshest features you’d expect.

The NanoCell 80 Series is how LG gives a bit of an upgrade to your standard Ultra HD 4K viewing experience. Its local dimming provides deep blacks and rich, natural images with over a billion colors. NanoCell also allows for wider viewing angles so the picture quality is just as good when viewed from the side or straight on.

And those images look great whether it’s a movie or the latest video game release. Its active HDR provides extra depth and contrast for all shows and movies, and gamers will love the fast response times and smoother gameplay you can achieve thanks to customizable game settings. And you can prepare for all of the latest upcoming shows with quick access to your favorite streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and Apple TV+.

It’s a pretty good time of year to grab a discounted TV, so start your shopping search with a new LG NanoCell 75-inch 4K TV for a great deal at $1,296.99.

Credit: LG

