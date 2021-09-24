Best TVs for gaming 2021: Why we love LG, Samsung, Sony, and Vizio

If you’re into gaming, there’s never been a better time to maximize your gaming experience and upgrade to a 4K TV. The latest Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 are capable of outputting fantastic picture to a 4K TV with the best TVs for gaming offering HDMI 2.1 for an even clearer picture. With the right TV, you’ll get to enjoy an immersive gaming experience unlike anything else.

Knowing which gaming TV to buy can feel tricky though. With different technologies like knowing whether to buy an LED TV, QLED TV, or OLED TV, even knowing where to start is tough. That’s before you consider features like variable refresh rate, low input lag, smart features, motion blur, and brightness levels. Speed is everything in gaming (and also when it comes to 4K UHD TV technology) so all of the picks below focus on providing a fast experience across the board.

To help you further figure out where to start, we’ve also answered some key questions you might have about what to look for as you decipher the world of 4K TVs for gaming before making a game-changing purchase.

What makes a TV good for gaming?

Buying a TV specifically for gaming is a little different from buying a regular LCD TV. The best gaming TVs offer low latency, high refresh rates (to ensure speedy frame rates and no blurring of pictures), and dedicated gaming features so you get the absolute best from the games you play and the consoles you use. Not all TVs offer the same picture quality either despite 4K TVs offering the same screen resolution, so it’s important to buy one that has good specifications and reviews to get the ultimate gaming experience.

With the latest consoles, you need a TV that offers 4K resolution to match the 4K gaming you intend on doing. For some consoles, it might be worth considering buying a QLED or OLED TV, but that will depend on your budget as they can be expensive.

Elsewhere, features like a dedicated game mode can help with performance and should be the priority over smart TV functions, although they can be useful too for those times you’re not playing a game. All the TVs listed below offer exceptional gaming performance.

Do I have to spend a lot of money on a gaming TV?

Not necessarily. While the absolute best gaming TVs such as OLED or QLED TVs can cost a lot, it’s also possible to buy relatively cheap 4K TVs that provide great performance and all the key features you need such as a good viewing angle, HDR, low input lag and more. It can also be a good idea to consider purchasing a gaming monitor instead of a 4K TV if you solely plan on playing games through it rather than watching TV. For most people though, the flexibility of a TV outweighs the need for a gaming monitor.

What is input lag?

Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between a picture being generated by your gaming console and that image appearing on your TV. Every millisecond counts when gaming, especially if you’re playing a multiplayer game online, so it’s important to have a 4K TV with the lowest input lag possible. Some TVs offer an auto low latency mode to go alongside their dedicated gaming modes so you get the best performance at all times. By doing so, the frame rate isn’t negatively affected so you still get a great picture.

When buying a 4K TV for gaming, always prioritize input lag as that’s the main fundamental difference between gaming TVs and regular ones.

What are QLED and OLED?

Once, all 4K TVs were LED-based alone, but now it’s possible to buy QLED and OLED TVs too. QLED stands for quantum dot light-emitting diode. It’s similar to a regular LED TV but has a quantum dot layer which enhances the colors and brightness of the screen. It’s a panel technology developed almost exclusively for Samsung TVs, but you’ll also see it feature on other TVs too, depending on the screen panels they use.

As a layer on your screen, it’s a kind of marketing term but it does often lead to better colors and lighting for those with QLED TVs compared to regular LED TVs.

Alternatively, OLED stands for organic light-emitting diode. OLED is a technology in which every single individual pixel in an OLED set is also a tiny LED light so the TV is able to control each pixel separately. Unlike QLED, there’s no backlight because OLEDs can turn off the unneeded pixels. That means better black levels and colors overall, although QLEDs are often a bit brighter.

When it comes to input lag, response times, and viewing levels, OLED tends to be unbeaten.

What is variable refresh rate?

Variable refresh rate is a term you’ll see alongside many gaming TVs. It’s a key feature for maintaining a smooth and artifact-free picture while you play. Effectively, it eliminates screen tearing while you play so the picture looks cleaner and superior.

It works by syncing the refresh rate of your TV with the console you’re using so that there are no discrepancies. It’s part of the HDMI 2.1 standard so if you’re looking to buy a TV for your Xbox Series X, Series S, or PlayStation 5, you’ll ideally get this included but not all HDMI 2.1 TVs support VRR. Check before you purchase. It makes a big difference.

