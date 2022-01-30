Best Valentine’s Day gifts for her: Thoughtful picks to up the romance

Happy Valentine’s Day season, lovebirds. Here’s how to impress your wife, fiancé, girlfriend, or that cute girl in your building you’ve been flirting with for months:

1. Don’t get her that gaudy chocolate diamond necklace that jewelry stores are shoving down your throat.

That’s it, that’s the whole gift guide.

OK, maybe it’s not that easy, but finding a romantic Valentine’s Day gift that’s not a complete cliché doesn’t have to be hard. Why give her jewelry every year when she’s been complaining about how crappy her tablet is?

Real romance isn’t about the amount of money you spend or picking out the biggest bouquet of roses. It’s about showing that you pay attention to her complaints, know what she likes, and appreciate what she does for you by gifting her something that makes her life easier. If you’re doing long distance, for example, a gift that keeps communication a priority is a no-brainer. You know, that healthy relationship stuff.

From wine and beauty subscriptions to smart home devices to thoughtful personalized items, there’s an option for whatever type of lady you’ve got on your hands — even if that type is Picky as Hell.

Here are the best gift ideas for her this Valentine’s Day: