Best Version Media Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification™

BROOKFIELD, Wis., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Best Version Media is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the seventh year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at BVM. This year, 92% of employees said BVM is a great place to work – 35% higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that BVM is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Earlier this year, we were recognized by Glassdoor as one of their Best Places to Work in 2023. We’re honored to be recognized for providing a great work environment for our people.

About Best Version Media

Best Version Media connects businesses to local residents with powerful and proven branding solutions. BVM is considered one of the fastest-growing privately held media companies in the industry. Visit www.bestversionmedia.com to learn more.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

