Best VPN deal: 69% off NordVPN with 3 months for free (UK deal)

SAVE 69%: A two-year subscription to NordVPN is on sale for £2.71 per month as of Aug. 19, and includes an extra three months for free.

International VPN Day is taking place on Aug. 19 this year, but you already knew that didn’t you. You’ve probably had the date circled in your calendar for months, and you’ve been counting down the days to this special event.

We joke, but there is a genuine reason to get excited about International VPN Day. You can mark the date by saving 69% on a two-year subscription to NordVPN. This discounted plan also includes an extra three months for free, and is fully refundable for 30 days.

NordVPN offers access to over 5,500 servers located all around the world, with powerful encryption and a no-logging policy protecting your data. You can also connect six devices simultaneously, which is great news for large households with a lot of devices. NordVPN is one of the best options for security, but it’s also pretty handy when it comes to unblocking streaming sites like Netflix.

For less than £1 per month each, you can also add NordPass Premium and NordLocker Premium to your plan. The former lets you securely store, organise, and access your passwords from anywhere. The latter acts as a secure cloud for your files. It’s all about adding layers to your online security.

Celebrate this special day with a saving on NordVPN.



Credit: NordVPN

