Best VPN for streaming Netflix: Best deal on CyberGhost VPN (UK deal)

SAVE 82%: A three-year subscription to CyberGhost VPN is on sale for £1.99 per month as of Aug. 1, and includes an extra three months for free.

CyberGhost VPN is offering one of the standout deals from the world of cybersecurity, with a three-year subscription available for just £1.99 a month as of Aug. 2. This deal saves you a massive 82% on list price, and even includes an extra three months of protection for free.

So that’s a pretty convincing reason to try CyberGhost VPN, but what else? CyberGhost VPN is one of the most popular services out there, with decent connection speeds, powerful encryption, and much more. It’s also one of the best services for streaming.

All subscribers get access to thousands of servers located all around the world, with seven multi-logins so everyone in your home can access their favourite content at the same time. CyberGhost VPN also offers special streaming servers that streamline the process of bypassing content restrictions to unlock extra content on sites like Netflix and Prime Video.

If all of that wasn’t enough to convince you, every CyberGhost VPN plan comes with a generous 45-day money-back guarantee.

