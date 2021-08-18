Best VPN for streaming Netflix: Best deal on ExpressVPN (UK deal)

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

SAVE 49%: A one-year subscription to ExpressVPN is on sale for £4.96 per month as of Aug. 15, and includes an extra three months for free.

There are many VPNs that lay claim to being the best service for streaming, but few compare to ExpressVPN. This high-speed VPN can reliably unblock leading streaming sites like Netflix and Prime Video, without a significant drop in connection speed.

A one-year subscription to ExpressVPN is on sale for £4.96 per month as of Aug. 15, saving you 49% on list price. This plan includes an extra three months for free, and is fully refundable for 30 days.

The process of unlocking streaming sites with ExpressVPN is actually really simple. All you need to do is open up ExpressVPN, select a server in order to spoof your IP to another location, and then head to your favourite streaming site. This quick and easy action makes the site think you’re in another country when you’re actually in the UK, so you can watch all that great content that is normally locked to that location.

Credit: ExpressVPN

