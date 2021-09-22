Best web development course deal: 98% off online bundle (UK deal)

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: The 25-Course Web Development Mega Bundle is on sale for £18.09 as of Sept. 19, saving you 98% on list price.

Skilled tech talent, especially in web development, is hard to come by these days, which means there’s an ever-increasing demand for people who can walk the walk and talk the talk. And there’s no sign demand will wane, as the expansion of e-commerce and reliance on mobile continues to create further need. Translation: if you kickstart your web development education now, you could be on your way toward a lucrative career.

The 25-Course Web Development Mega Bundle is a great place to start your journey — particularly because you can work through all 450-plus lessons on your own time and schedule. So, you won’t need to leave your current gig to work on your skills. By carving out a little bit of time each day, you’ll learn about coding in Python, Java, HTML, and CSS, Azure and AWS cloud deployment, responsive web design, and so much more.

Courses are led by a global community of developers called ZENVA, who provide world-class training on key tech skills and are trusted by over half a million learners and developers. The lessons are video-based and feature hands-on projects you’ll work through to ensure the knowledge actually sticks.

You’ll dive into some of the top skills every web developer should know in 2021, which include HTML, CSS, JavaScript, JavaScript libraries, GitHub, and different types of APIs. Designed for beginners, these courses are easy to follow if you’re just starting out. Plus, with lifetime access, you’ll be able to brush up on these essentials before your first job interview in the field. Other courses cover UI/UX, which is a necessity in web design, database management, game development, cloud deployment, and even fun stuff like building virtual reality websites.

Whether you’re looking to climb the career ladder or find a job that’s more secure than your current one, this 25-course web development bundle is a great jumping-off point. Virtually enroll from wherever you’re sitting for just £18.09 for a limited time.