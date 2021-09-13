Best wireless noise-canceling headphones deal: Save $50 on JBL Tune

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Save $50: The JBL Tune 750BTNC noise-canceling headphones are on sale for $79.95 as of Sept. 10, down from an original price of $129.95.

At this point, if you’re still wearing wired headphones without noise cancellation, what are you even doing? Sure, some pairs of wireless noise-canceling headphones are awfully pricey. (Looking at you, AirPods Max.) But there are some that are actually pretty affordable.

The JBL Tunes are already a decent price at $129.95, and as of Sept. 10, they’re even cheaper: They’re on sale for $79.95. That’s a 38% discount if you don’t feel like doing the math.

You won’t get the same level of quality as you would with a more expensive pair of headphones, but the JBL Tunes do have good bass and nice sound quality overall. They last up to 15 hours on a charge and take about two hours to fully recharge.

A cool feature of these headphones is that you can connect to two devices via Bluetooth at the same time. So, you can be watching a video on your tablet and effortlessly switch to your phone if you get a call.

Ditch your old headphones and go cord-free with the JBL Tune wireless noise-canceling headphones on sale for $79.95.

