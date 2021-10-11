Best writing app deal: 57% off lifetime subscription to Daily Prompt Premium Plan (UK deal)

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: A lifetime subscription to a Daily Prompt Premium Plan is on sale for £29.51 as of Oct. 8, saving you 57% on list price.

Even the most famous authors in the world know what it’s like to have writer’s block. And if you’re a writer, you know how daunting and intimidating the entire process can be. Writing is a process usually done privately, so you have to face the battle alone. With the Daily Prompt app, you can help turn writing into a daily habit that you actually look forward to.

Daily Prompt sends you new writing prompts each day to get your creativity flowing no matter what. These aren’t just your run-of-the-mill stock prompts either; they’re completely curated to you and your needs. Beyond that, you can instantly browse and access over 1,000 writing prompts that are continuously updated daily.

This app was designed to make writing every day as easy as possible, which is why it also includes access to writing tips from professional authors — in case you ever need an extra boost of confidence. You can use the app to request specific feedback on areas such as character development, crafting a unique story setting, plot development, and more.

Through the Daily Prompt community, you can connect and engage with other aspiring authors and share the tips and tricks that really work. You can export your writing, get advanced writer insights, and learn how to write freely without any restrictions. That way you can enjoy the creative process again like you used to before it all got so complicated. All you need is iOS 13 or later to get started.

A lifetime subscription to Daily Prompt Premium, which helps you beat writer’s block and stay on top of all of your writing projects retails for £70. You can save over 50% for a limited time, however, and start honing your craft for just £29.51.