Best Zoom alternative deal: 96% off ElevenSight Remote Engagement Platform (UK deal)

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: A lifetime subscription to the ElevenSight Remote Engagement Platform is on sale for £26.05 as of Oct. 1, saving you 96% on list price.

If you’ve had it up to here (raises arm upward) with Zoom, but need a simple way to connect with clients, customers, and coworkers, look no further than the ElevenSight Remote Engagement Platform.

While created out of pandemic frustration, ElevenSight is more than just a way to host meetings and conferences virtually. It’s an award-winning browser-based and mobile one-click video, audio, chat, web conferencing solution. So, yes, it can be used for video-chatting your coworkers and collaborating on ideas virtually. But it can also be used to deliver omnichannel customer experiences, host one-on-one virtual interactions, or even let customers step into the showroom from afar with a one-click video call. Ultimately, it serves as a way for entrepreneurs and small businesses of all kinds to engage, transact, and increase sales, as well as improve customer satisfaction.

Users simply must create their own personal e-line, which is basically like a personal email address, and it becomes an encrypted link that they can share with anyone. When a customer or client clicks on the link, it’ll take them directly into a video or audio call with you. They won’t need to download an app to use it or jump through hoops for connections. It’s instantaneous and easy to use, even for the least tech-savvy folks among us.

Another cool feature of ElevenSight is the ability to add a super-button to any website. This super-button integrates with your favourite CRMs, helps you increase lead conversions, track lead sources, track the number of calls received, and ultimately get a better look at overall engagement for you and your brand.

These are only a few of the perks that have earned ElevenSight a TiEcon 2021 award, as well as 5 out of 5 stars on G2. You’ll have to sign up for yourself to reap the rest of the benefits.

For a limited time, you can sign up for a lifetime subscription to ElevenSight’s Starter Plan, which includes one-user access to an e-line address, a personal meeting room address, three-way calling, screen sharing, unlimited call time, and more, for just £26.05.