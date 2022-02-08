Latest News
Beth Singler: Don’t fear AI itself, but corporations using algorithms
Beth Singler is an anthropologist specialising in artificial intelligence at the University of Cambridge. She argues that AI’s lack of transparency is leading many people to fear the technology and others to elevate it to a mysterious god-like figure. Rather than fearing a robot rebellion or being judged by a deity version of AI, she says we should be more critical of corporations making decisions about how AI is used.
Tags:
Jimmys Post
0
Tags :