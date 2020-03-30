‘Better to die standing than to live on your knees,’ says Belarus president at ice hockey match

According to WHO statistics, Belarus, a country with a population of 9.5 million, has recorded 94 cases of coronavirus and zero deaths.

However, the Russian government has stepped up its response and on Monday temporarily closed its borders, with the newest directive applying to checkpoints on the border with Belarus.

On Saturday, after playing ice hockey in front of a packed stadium in the country’s capital, Minsk, Lukashenko said the “fridge” like area was a ‘real anti-viral cure.” There is no scientific evidence that coronavirus can be killed from refrigeration.