Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang on the re-run of Veera: Wherever I travel in the world, people recognise me for it | Bollywood Life

Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang made his debut on television with the show, Veera. He was loved as Ranveer and had received a lot of positive response from the audience. Now, during this lockdown, many old shows have been telecasted again and amongst them is Shivin Narang’s Veera. Shivin Narang, in an interview with Spotboye, spoke about the re-run of his show and his experience while shooting and his equation with his costar Digangana. He shared his feelings about it and said, “It feels great as this is a show about the strong bond shared between a brother and sister. What I know is that it’s already running in 50 countries in different languages all over the world. And the decision of airing it again for us is simply superb. Those who hadn’t watched it before will get to see it now. I feel lucky and at the same time, I feel proud too that I was part of the show. ” Also Read – Tejasswi Prakash opens up about reports of her dating Shivin Narang – here’s what she says

He also spoke about his character Ranveer. He said, “As an actor, I was very young when I signed Veera. This show taught me a lot about acting. Today also, wherever I travel in the world, people recognise me for it. In today’s times, when things are moving so fast and so many shows are coming up, if people relate to a show which is off air and still miss it, that just proves how successful the show was. As you all know, I walked into the show halfway and it was already a superhit with the kids. So for me, it was really important that people could relate to me as the grown up Ranveer and for that I didn’t imitate him but literally adapted everything, right from his walk to the way he used to talk. In fact, I still remember when I discussed this with my producers, they were really impressed that I am so passionate about acting. The character turned so successful that I became the universal Veer ji and people used to actually look at me as their brother. I remember one day, I was at the airport travelling somewhere and a girl came to me, hugged and started crying. Basically, she had lost her brother and seeing me, she remembered him. It just proved that people were not just watching it as any other entertainment show, but were also getting attached to it.” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang’s society gets sealed, says, ‘It is a tough task for senior citizens’

He also spoke about his costar in the show Digangana. He said, “I am a single child. In fact, I don’t have any girl in my close cousins. So I really didn’t have any experience of how a brother-sister bond is and let me be honest, that was my biggest concern when I started the show. Playing a hero and showcasing your chemistry with the heroine is easy as you have to just hold each other and look into each other’s eyes. But playing a brother I need to have that comfort level with her. Even if I am holding her, the touch should not look bad, but protective. And it becomes difficult to play a brother sister onscreen when you are of the same age. I remember when I met Digangana, she was 15-16 years old and thankfully our chemistry clicked on-screen.”

