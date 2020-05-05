Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang undergoes 2-hour-long surgery after falling on a glass table | Bollywood Life

Earlier today it was reported that Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang aka Rudra had met with an accident recently and he has to be taken to the hospital for the same. It so happened that he got injured after he fell on a glass table accidentally. As he fell, the glass broke injuring him. He lost a lot of blood and hence had to be rushed to the hospital to treat the same. Now, as per reports in Spotboye, he is now stable. However, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant underwent major surgery for his left hand and is in severe pain. As per the sources, Shivin Narang is in the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He got his left hand operated last evening. The source revealed, “The surgery went on for more than two hours. Shivin is under observation and in severe pain. He is insisting to go home as his parents are alone.” Also Read – Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang rushed to hospital after an accident — deets inside

For the unversed, Shivin’s same hand (left) had been injured once when he had saved his Beyhadh 2 co-star Jennifer Winget. He had a hairline fracture back then and this time, the same hand has been injured. We hope all is fine and Shivin gets well soon. Also Read – Jennifer Winget on Beyhadh 2 going off air: ‘It feels sad to have to pull the plug on the show without a proper end’

Also Read – Shivin Narang on Beyhadh 2 ending abruptly: Wish we could provide a logical conclusion to the show

Beyhadh 2 has been one of the favourite shows. However the makers of the channel have decided to end the show abruptly. Shivin Narang had earlier spoken about the same in an interview with Spotboye. He said, “To be honest, as a team, we don’t even have the clarity yet. But considering the situation, anything is possible. Beyhadh 2 is a big brand, a show with a huge fan following. Personally, I feel, it’s a finite show already nearing the end, so if we could provide a logical conclusion, it would do justice not only to the show but also for the viewers. However, since the whole world is suffering at this point, we are okay with the channel’s decision.” Well, even fans wanted the show to go on and get a good ending as the first season had.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.