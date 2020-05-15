Beyhadh 2: Kushal Tandon reveals he rejected the Jennifer Winget show as he did not like the concept | Bollywood Life

Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon starrer Beyhadh had been one of the most loved shows. Jennifer was loved as Maya and was appreciated for her amazing performance. Her sizzling chemistry with Kushal Tandon was loved and they literally made us go crazy with their performance. Looking at the popularity of the show, Maya returned with Beyhadh 2. However, fans were disappointed as Kushal Tandon wasn’t a part of the show. Jennifer Winget’s chemistry with Shivin Narang in Beyhadh 2 was also loved by the audience. Even Ashish Chowdhry as MJ was appreciated. However, it did not perform as good as the first season had. Now, Beyhadh 2 has also been pulled off abruptly due to the lockdown imposed. Also Read – #MothersDay: Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang REVEALS his mother donated one of her kidneys to his dad

However, recently in a conversation with the Times Of India, Beyhadh’s Arjun aka Kushal Tandon had revealed that he was offered the second season of Beyhadh. Yes, Kushal Tandon said that he was offered Beyhadh 2 but he had rejected it. Kushal shared that he had rejected it as the concept didn’t kicked him as much as the first season did and also he was tied up with other projects at that time, so decided to let it go. Also Read – Beyhadh 2’s Shivin Narang thanks fans for their prayers as he recovers after suffering a hand injury

Kushal Tandon said that when the second season of Beyhadh came out, many of his friends messaged him and asked him why he wasn’t in the show and they missed him. He was also asked if he watched the second season. Kushal said, “I haven’t watched the second season yet.”

