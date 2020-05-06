Beyhadh 2’s Shivin Narang thanks fans for their prayers as he recovers after suffering a hand injury | Bollywood Life

Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang had recently met with an accident as he fell on a table in his home. The actor was immediately rushed to the hospital as he had lost a lot of blood. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant underwent major surgery for his left hand and was in severe pain. As per the sources, Shivin Narang is in the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He got his left hand operated. The source revealed, “The surgery went on for more than two hours. Shivin is under observation and in severe pain. He is insisting to go home as his parents are alone.” He has impressed us all with his amazing performance in Beyhadh 2 and now also in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Shivin Narang has a huge fan following and they were all worried as soon as the got this news. Many had commented on his posts and prayed for the recovery of their favourite star. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today: Emraan Hashmi insults SRK, Ayushmann Khurrana’s casting couch

Now, seeing the love of the fans, Shivin Narang decided to inform them about his health and also thanked them for praying for his recovery. He took to Instagram to share his picture from the hospital and wrote, “All is well ❤️ For all my frnds , family n loved ones I’m back home ? Thankuu fr all your prayers & blessings ?❤️ unfortunately met with an accident at home injuring myself badly due to which I had undergone a surgery. Thankuu to the doctors and healthcare staff of @kokilabenhospital for taking such good care of me in this difficult scenario…..I remember one of the hospital staff saying ‘Sir hum nhi karenge toh kaun karega ‘ #respect #realheroes #grateful ???” Also Read – Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang undergoes 2-hour-long surgery after falling on a glass table

Well, this is a great news for all fans.

