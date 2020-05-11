Beyonce Pays Tribute To Mom Tina Knowles On Mother’s Day: ‘Thank You For Giving Me Life’

Beyonce celebrated her ‘savage’ mom Tina Knowles with an adoring message, along with an epic collection of throwback photos!

Beyonce, 38, has so much love for her mom Tina Knowles, 66! The Dangerously In Love singer took to Instagram for a celebratory post paying tribute to her mom on Mother’s Day. “Dear Mama, I am thankful for every part of you and every second I share with you,” Queen Bey began her lengthy and emotional message, shared on Sunday, May 10. “Thank you for giving me life and thank you for expanding my consciousness. I would not have been able to do any of what I’ve done in my life without your strength, your wisdom and your prayers,” she shared.

“My biggest goal in life is for my children to feel the love you make us all feel,” she continued, referencing her three children with husband Jay Z, Blue Ivy, 8, and twins Sir and Rumi, 2. “I appreciate you and thank you with every ounce of admiration and respect,” she added. Beyonce went on with an inclusive message for her 145 million followers, including those who have lost their mothers. “To anyone reading, please thank and appreciate your mom today and everyday. I’m sending all my love and positivity to anyone missing their angel moms today. I love y’all deep. Gang gang gang gang and thank you for all the Mother’s Day wishes,” Beyonce wrote, signing off with, “sending Big Texas hugs, Mama B.”

Beyonce attached the message to a stunning portrait of Tina that read “Happy Mother’s Day,” along with her lyric shouting out her mom on the Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Savage” remix — SEE THE PHOTOS HERE. “My mama was a savage, got this s— from Tina,” the text on the image also read. The Houston native also included a lovely montage of throwback photos over the years, proving Tina hasn’t aged a day! Little Beyonce appeared in several of the early ’80s snaps, and she looked so cute as she snuggled up on Tina’s lap.

Tina recently confirmed that both she and Beyonce had received negative tests for COVID-19, and had plans to spend Mother’s Day together. “Generally, my whole family is together [for Mother’s Day], we eat together with all the kids and the grandkids…we’re gonna get together on Sunday and have dinner,” the former House of Dereon said in an interview on May 7. “I get to see [my grandchildren] and touch them and that’s gonna be the best Mother’s Day present ever…I can’t wait to hold them,” Tina gushed.

In addition to Beyonce, Tina is also mom to Solange, 33, and grandmother to her 16-year-old son Daniel Julez J. Smith. Earlier in the day, Tina posted a Mother’s Day tribute for Beyonce. “Happy Mothers day to a phenomenal Mom ! She let’s me know that i did something right in raising and helped raising three amazing mothers,” Tina wrote, also praising Solange in a separate post. “Happy Mother’s Day to my baby girl Solange @saintrecords One of my favorite moments on her balcony in New OrleansSinging one of my favorite songs. You are one of the best mothers I’ve ever seen and I love you so much,” Tina posted.