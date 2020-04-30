Beyoncé teams with Megan Thee Stallion on ‘Savage’ remix for charity

You get a fire remix, the proceeds of which will go to Covid-19 relief for their hometown.

Beyoncé has hopped on a remix of rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s viral hit “Savage.”

The original song has become a favorite of social media with a dance challenge to go along with its “classy, bougie, ratchet” lyrics.

Megan Thee Stallion announced the song’s release Wednesday on her verified Instagram account.