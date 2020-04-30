Beyoncé teams with Megan Thee Stallion on ‘Savage’ remix for charity
You get a fire remix, the proceeds of which will go to Covid-19 relief for their hometown.
Beyoncé has hopped on a remix of rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s viral hit “Savage.”
The original song has become a favorite of social media with a dance challenge to go along with its “classy, bougie, ratchet” lyrics.
Megan Thee Stallion announced the song’s release Wednesday on her verified Instagram account.
She also tweeted about the remix shooting to the top of the Apple Music chart.
Proceeds of the single will go to the Bread of Life, a disaster relief organization working to provide meals to Houston families during the pandemic.
Beyoncé lets it be known she’s down with all that’s happening in pop culture right now with her lyrics “Hips Tik Tok when I dance/On that Demon Time/She might star and OnlyFans.”
“Beyonce, and any artist, are welcome to join OnlyFans at any time to foster a deeper connection with their fans,” the statement read.