Beyond ‘A League of Their Own’: New Netflix documentary reveals ‘secret love’ between women’s baseball league player and her partner

While the 1992 favorite A League of Their Own focused mainly on Rockford Peaches sisters Dottie Hinson (Geena Davis) and Kit Keller (Lori Petty), there are dozens more movie-worthy stories that remain untold from the WWII-era All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL).

The new Netflix documentary A Secret Love is now revealing one such tale: the riveting, tender and deeply touching story of the 70-plus-year relationship between Peoria Redwings catcher/utility player Terry Donahue and her longtime partner, Pat Henschel, who maintained to their families that they were just close friends — and to others, “cousins” — before coming out well into their 80s.

“She was the love of my life,” Henschel, 91, told Yahoo Entertainment in a recent phone interview of Donahue, who died in 2019 at the age of 93. “She was my life. She was absolutely my life.”

Directed by Donahue’s great-nephew Chris Bolan, A Secret Love traces the women’s relationship back to 1947, when the Saskatchewan natives met in the maybe the most Canadian way possible — playing hockey together in the city of Moose Jaw. Donahue was a year into her four-season career in the AAGPBL, though was not yet aware of her sexuality.

In fact, as Donahue recalls in the doc, she and another baseball player were so worried about gay women in the league coming onto them at the time, they would barricade themselves inside their room at night, blocking the door with a chair. “I had never heard of those kinds of girls,” Donahue says in the film. “I didn’t want them in my room.”

Pat Henschel and Terry Donahue in ‘A Secret Love’ (Netflix) More

Everything changed when she met Henschel — although the women recall feeling like they were “the only two people in the world like this.” The pair left small town Canada for Chicago, where Cubs owner and chewing gum magnate Philip K. Wrigley had first established the AAGPBL before expanding into 10 cities across the Midwest. And while Chicago may have been more progressive than Saskatchewan, it was still the 1940s, when arrests from raids of underground gay clubs or public outings of homosexuality in newspapers ruined peoples’ lives on the regular.

Since they had each other, Donahue and Henschel rarely ventured to such venues. They formed a small community with other gay couples and ultimately settled into a house in St. Charles, 40 miles west of the Windy City. The women told relatives and colleagues at the upscale interior design firm that they worked at in the city that they shared living quarters to save on rent. It’d be decades before they told their families the truth.

“There was speculation over the years, our family had internal conversations wondering if they [were gay],” says Chris Bolan, whose mother, Diana, a prominent figure in the documentary, was so close to Terry she considered her more of a mother figure than aunt. “But honestly they were asked a number of times point-blank, were they a couple? Were they gay, were they lesbian? And every single time they just said, ‘No. We’re just good friends.’ So we just left it at that.”

In one of the film’s most poignant sequences, Donahue and Henschel rifle through a box of love letters they’d penned to one another — all with the signatures ripped off in case anyone discovered them. Yet as the couple entered their twilight years, they worried about one of them passing, and their families discovering their true identities only after the fact.

In 2009, Chris Bolan had just finished grad school when he and his wife visited his great aunts in Chicago. They had all just finished lunch and were sipping rum-and-cokes, Pat and Terry’s libation of choice, when the women made their revelation. Boland and his wife hugged them and offered words of support. “And once they saw our reaction, the floodgates opened up and they were like little giddy schoolgirls recounting their entire life that afternoon,” he says. “I was like, ‘I have to tell this story.'”