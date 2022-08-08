BEYOND Expo 2022 Early Bird Booth Registration – Ending August 31st

MACAU, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The BEYOND Expo Organizing Committee has officially released the details for BEYOND Expo 2022. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, it will be held virtually from September 21st-27th in the metaverse. The conference will host exclusive summits on investment and web3, as well as unique exhibitions for each of BEYOND Expo’s 3 sub-brands: HealthCare, Sustainability, and ConsumerTech.

BEYOND Expo 2022 will host 5 summits, facilitate 120+ networking events, and invite 500+ global media companies in the metaverse. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact 1-1 with sponsor booths, replicating a real life experience in a fully immersive VR environment. As a BEYOND sponsor, setting up a booth in the metaverse is an exciting way to demonstrate companies‘ commitment to innovation, while showcasing the latest research, products, and technology in a variety of formats.

Early bird registration for sponsor booths has begun. Book now to secure the desired spot in the BEYOND Expo metaverse.

Unique Exhibitions in the Metaverse

This year, BEYOND Expo 2022 will focus on the three newly-launched sub-brands: BEYOND Healthcare, BEYOND Sustainability, and BEYOND ConsumerTech. It is expecting 500+ exhibitors from around the globe in the BEYOND Metaverse. Events like Startup Roadshows, Fund at First Pitch (VC meetups) and the BEYOND Awards ceremony will also be organized in the metaverse to enhance interaction among the global ecosystem players, such as corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, experts, and government representatives.

An Experience in the Metaverse

World of Virtual Reality: An opportunity to engage with others through new forms of technology

Transcending Web2: An interactive digital experience to replace traditional online meetings and develop more efficient and authentic connections

Global Connection: 10,000+ technology leaders, enthusiasts, experts and scholars from around the world will go live at the same time

Sponsor Booth Overview

Standard Booth

Booth Size: 100㎡ in the metaverse

Central Exhibition Area (early bird pricing does not support location upgrade)

Supports digital interaction features including voice call, 1-1 direct messages, group chat creation, live discussion, instant contact exchange, etc.)

Supports booth graphics (limit 8 files)

Supports booth backdrops (limit 3 files)

Supports personalized NPC feature (must provide own text for interacting with attendees)

To reserve a booth, Click the link: https://beyondexpo.com/become-exhibitors/

BEYOND Expo also offers a variety of booths with enhanced features to meet attendees’ needs.

Questions? Contact Beyond Expo: [email protected]

[email protected]

To attend the conference,Click the link: https://beyondexpo.com/registration/

Benefits & Networking Opportunities

Corporate Companies

Explore market expansion and implementation opportunities with Macau and Mainland China government representatives

and Mainland China government representatives Connect with consulates, government agencies and business associations of various countries to expand into overseas markets

Engage in ecological construction with ecological partners and tech innovation companies

Connect with universities for opportunities to collaborate in scientific research

Get invited to attend industry forums and business meetings*

Tech Startups

Connect with corporate innovation departments, venture funds, and corporate partnership departments of conglomerate companies

Gain exclusive access to media coverage from famous domestic and foreign news companies

Opportunity to network with and obtain support from government agencies

Connect with investment institutions for the opportunity to obtain investment funding

Domestic Business Association and International Chamber of Commerce Representatives

Connect with corporate enterprises and tech startups to discuss business partnership and overseas market expansion opportunitie s

Scientific Research Institution Representatives

Connect with corporate enterprises and tech startups to discover new tech innovations and engage in potential research collaboration

Network with investment institutions to facilitate business partnerships

Get invited to attend industry forums and business meetings*

Government Agency Representatives

Connect with corporate enterprises and tech startups to discuss collaboration opportunities

Get invited to attend industry forums and business meetings*

*Must contact the BEYOND Expo Organizing Committee in advance for admission passes

Here’s what to expect at BEYOND Expo 2022:

BEYOND 2022 will host five summits on the topics of Healthcare, Sustainability, Consumer Tech, Investment, and Web3 in the metaverse. Global leaders, scholars, and industry experts will also be invited to the BEYOND Opening and Closing ceremonies to discuss rising trends across these topics and foster greater collaboration across the global tech ecosystem.

The conference will also attract innovative technology companies internationally to participate in the selection of BEYOND Awards. Events like Startup Roadshows, Fund at First Pitch (VC meetups) and BEYOND Awards ceremony etc will also be organized in the metaverse to enhance the communications and interaction among the global ecosystem players such as corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, experts, government representatives etc.

The BEYOND Organizing Committee is also setting up a global media centre in the metaverse to connect the Expo’s international partners, who will be reporting on BEYOND Expo in real time from a diversity of focal points.

Media Exposure

BEYOND Expo 2022 will bring together well-known domestic and foreign media companies to publish exhibition updates through multiple channels and languages. Media representatives will be on-site to advocate for brands, build corporate and brand influence, and promote cutting-edge innovative technologies to the public.

REVIEW

In 2021, the first BEYOND Expo was held at the Parisian Theater of The Parisian Hotel in Macau. The conference lasted for 3 days, hosting 300+ speakers, 100+ industry forums, and 300+ companies in the exhibition area to showcase their latest developments. According to our live statistics, 20,000 professionals attended BEYOND Expo 2021, and our online audience exceeded 3.5 million viewers. In addition, more than 300 media representatives were in attendance, publishing over 900 media reports to cover everything from keynote speeches to roundtable discussions. Total viewership exceeded 36 million across all channels, positioning BEYOND Expo as the frontier of global technological innovation.

The first BEYOND Expo occupied nearly 50,000 square metres, and brought together distinguished guests and industry experts across various industries and gathered international organizations, government agencies, media companies to partake in the conference. These include, but are not limited to, the following: Alibaba, CTM, BOC Macau, Deloitte, Fosun Group, ICBC Macau, Everbright Holdings, Hikvision, Hengjian Holdings, BGI, Huawei, West China Hospital, XGIMI, Livzon Pharmaceutical, Nam Kwong Group , Purdue Technology, SenseTime, Tencent Group, Xiaopeng Huitian, Yihang, Chint Group, China Telecom, China State Construction International, Sinopec, China Taiping, China Civil Engineering (Macau) Co., Ltd., China Post Equipment, CGTN , Guizhou Province Pavilion, Jiangsu Province Pavilion, Sichuan Province Pavilion, Zhejiang Province Pavilion, Shenzhen Science and Innovation Committee Pavilion, HKX Pavilion, Microsoft Accelerator Pavilion, NVIDIA Pavilion, Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Collaborative Innovation Research, and representatives of multinational companies and exhibition groups such as the Academy Exhibition Group and the Zhongguancun Science City Exhibition Group. During the Exhibition, company representatives showcased their newest technologies and innovations with the public, supported by media reporters and photographers advocating for their products and brand.

CONTACT: Conference Info: [email protected]; Partnerships: [email protected]; Media: [email protected]

SOURCE Beyond Expo