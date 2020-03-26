Bhula Dunga: Shehnaaz Gill claims Rashami Desai has finally realised that her chemistry with Sidharth Shukla is magical | Bollywood Life

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s chemistry is magical and there are no doubts about that. They went from being friends to more than friends in Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz could not choose a partner for herself in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge as she fell in love with Sidharth. She professed her love for the Dil Se Dil Tak on the same show. Later, Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla surprised everyone with their first-ever music video, Bhula Dunga, by Darshan Raval. The song has got an excellent response and Shehnaaz is happy with that fact. Also Read – Shehnaaz Gill on her bond with Sidharth Shukla: It is not necessary to get into a relationship

Talking about the response to Bhula Dunga, Shehnaaz told Pinkvilla, “I am really happy. This is my first song in Bollywood and the overwhelming response in the last 24 hours is just amazing. People have complimented me saying that I looked natural while acting, SidNaaz chemistry is as good as it was in the Bigg Boss house. It felt nice to know that people are still loving SidNaaz despite Bigg Boss is over. This motivates us as well. We have given our best in this.” Also Read – Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill feels ’embarrassed’ to see what she did in the show

Responding to Rashami Desai’s reaction to their song, the BB 13 contestant added, “Thank you to her that she has also realized that our chemistry is magical.” Like Shehnaaz, Sidharth had also mentioned that their off-screen camaraderie translated into chemistry in the video. “We are receiving great feedback and I’m happy that the audience is appreciating the song. It was fabulous working with Shehnaaz and she is a good actress. She’s a fun person and brings so much positive energy to all those around her! And yes of course, the camaraderie will translate into chemistry and I am glad everyone is loving the song so much and hope that it continues to garner further visibility and appreciation,” he told Spotboye. Also Read – Bhula Dunga: Sidharth Shukla has THIS to say about his crackling chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill

