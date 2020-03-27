Bhula Dunga: Sidharth Shukla’s underwater scene took three hours to shoot? | Bollywood Life

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s Bhula Dunga is the most trending video on YouTube. Fans have gone crazy over #SidNaaz’s cute chemistry. We know that the video was shot in a couple of days. One of the highlights is the underwater sequence. Shehnaaz Gill is aquaphobic, so it took some convincing to make her get under water. It seems Sidharth Shukla motivated her to take up the challenge. It was not a breeze for the Balika Vadhu hunk either. It seems it was quite cold in Madh Island and Sidharth had to spend more than three hours inside the pool. He normally shoots for only 10 hours a day but extended it to 12-16 hours for Bhula Dunga. Also Read – Bhula Dunga: Shehnaaz Gill claims Rashami Desai has finally realised that her chemistry with Sidharth Shukla is magical

A source informs, "Sidharth went into the pool at 10 pm and came out of the water at 1:35 am. Not only was it very cold that day, but his vision was also completely blurred due to the chlorine present in the water. He was shivering, his eyes were watery, and he was unable to keep his eyes open. They had to call-off the shoot due to his worsening condition despite Sidharth insisting on continuing shooting." The end result has been quite good and that portion is one of the highlights of the song.

Sidharth Shukla said he is overwhelmed with the success of Bhula Dunga. Talking about it, he told SpotboyE, "We are receiving great feedback and I'm happy that the audience is appreciating the song. It was fabulous working with Shehnaaz and she is a good actress. She's a fun person and brings so much positive energy to all those around her! And yes of course, the camaraderie will translate into chemistry and I am glad everyone is loving the song so much and hope that it continues to garner further visibility and appreciation."

