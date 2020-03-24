Bhula Dunga Song: Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla beautifully portray this tale of separation and we are rooting for #SidNaaz again | Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13’s power couple, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s Bhula Dunga was the most awaited song and finally, it is out. #SidNaaz as always have been amazing and their sizzling chemistry is the highlight. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have completely owned this song. Darshan Raval’s soulful voice declares this one as a superhit. SidNaaz will not let you move your attention to anything else and for this, Punit J Pathak surely takes the credit. He has directed the song beautifully and the heart-touching lyrics are penned down by Gurpreet Saini & Gautam Sharma.

BL Verdict:

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s undeniable chemistry and Darshan Raval’s mesmerizing voice makes this track the song of the year. #SidNaaz has won hearts once again.

