Bhumi Pednekar on losing her father to cancer: ‘Us as a family, we went into warrior mode post that’

Bhumi Pednekar has opened up about losing her father to cancer and credits that unfortunate event for her coming of age. The actor was just 18 and her almost identical sister Samiksha just 15 when their mother took the command of the family in her hands.

Sharing how they dealt with his death as a family, Bhumi told Pinkvilla in an interview, “We were quite young. I was 18, Samiksha was probably 15 when we lost our dad due to cancer. We saw him through prolonged sickness and really suffer a lot. Obviously, losing a parent is never easy and I had a wonderful father. He was just a father. We miss him every day but my mom is made of something else, she really got us together. I think just us as a family, we went into warrior mode post that.”

The actor, who initially worked as an assistant film director with Yash Raj Films, went on to add, “I start working, 10 times harder than I would. We both just grew up and realised that s*** is getting real, and we need to get our act together. The two years were a mess but we gathered ourselves really fast. Today when we look back, we wonder how we survived those days, how we got through it, but it happened.”

Bhumi is occasionally spotted with Samiksha at parties and events and bear a strong resemblance with each other.

Also read: Mahabharat: Juhi Chawla bowed out as Draupadi, Puneet Issar was looking for work after Coolie accident

Bhumi was recently seen in a brief but pivotal role opposite Vicky Kaushal in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. She will now be seen in a title role in Akshay Kumar’s Durgavati. The actor had four major releases last year including Sonchiriya and Saand Ki Aankh. She was also seen as one of the female leads in 2019 films Pati Patni Aur Woh and Bala.

Follow @htshowbiz for more