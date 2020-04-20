Bianka Bryant, 3, Is The Cutest ‘Little Sister’ Dancing With Natalia, 17, In TikTok Video — Watch

Bianka Bryant is such a star! The toddler hilariously crashed her big sister Natalia’s TikTok dance with her epic dance moves.

Vanessa Bryant, 37, just posted the sweetest video of her girls Natalia, 17, and Bianka, 3! Her eldest daughter was in the middle of shooting a TikTok dance to Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers “We Rock” when Bianka slid in with some moves of her own! Natalia was visibly surprised as Bianka went right up to the camera with an ear-to-ear grin and began rocking out to the Camp Rock soundtrack. “Little sister. Bianka Bella,” Vanessa captioned the video, adding the nickname “BB Kiddo,” hashtags #famlily and #cousins, and a heart emoji.

Bianka was absolutely adorable in the video, and is already such a star! Raise your hands up in the air and scream/We’re finding our voice/Followin’ our dreams’Cause we rock…” Demi and the Jonas Brothers sang in the energetic pop tune perfectly fitting Bianka’s vibe. The toddler showed off her cool style in a Lakers t-shirt featuring Sesame Street characters Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog. She kept the signature colors of her dads’ team going with her bright yellow scrunchie, rocking a high ponytail. Seeing Bianka and Natalia smile was so sweet, and we couldn’t get over how much energy Bianka had!

Vanessa’s friends and followers were living for the adorable moment, and showed some love in the comments! “Omg what a cutie pie,” Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards posted, while Gabrielle Union added six heart emojis! Kobe’s former teammate Pau Gasol was so sweet was he exclaimed, “Bbbbbbbbbbbbb!!!!!!” along with there heart eye emojis. Lala Anthony also got in on the action, writing “BB” and a kissy face emoji.

Natalia looked so gorgeous in the video dancing alongside two cousins, reminding us so much of her stunning mom. The teen was rocked a black pair of leggings and white crew beck sweatshirt, along with a quarantine-ready pair of cozy slippers.

It was so uplifting to see the sweet family moment only three months after the tragic deaths of Kobe and Gianna Bryant in a helicopter crash. Just a day before he passed, Kobe was with his 3-year-old at the Fashion Island Mall in Newport Beach, California. Bianka was totally enamored with the older kids as doting dad Kobe kept a watchful eye.