Bianka Bryant Crashes Big Sister Natalia’s Dance Video & It’s the Cutest Thing Ever – Watch!

Bianka Bryant is showing off her moves!

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on Sunday (April 19) to share a video of eldest daughter Natalia, 17, and her cousins dancing to “We Rock” from Camp Rock.

Within a matter of seconds, 3-year-old Bianka slides in front of the camera and dances her heart out with the biggest smile on her face.

Natalia and her cousins couldn’t even be mad at Bianka because they were just so amused by her dance moves.

