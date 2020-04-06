Biden and Trump Speak About Coronavirus

Joseph R. Biden Jr. and President Trump spoke on Monday about the coronavirus pandemic, a rare direct conversation between the incumbent president and his likely Democratic challenger, according to several people familiar with the conversation.

Mr. Biden, who has been harshly critical of Mr. Trump’s handling of the crisis, had offered to speak with Mr. Trump in recent days. The two connected after Mr. Biden’s team renewed efforts to reach out to the White House on Monday following a tweet by Mr. Trump that read, “What ever happened to that phone call he told the Fake News he wanted to make to me?”

One person familiar with the discussion described it as mutually respectful, saying it lasted between five and 10 minutes and focused solely on the virus.

The two camps had both suggested willingness to make the unusual call happen. Mr. Trump said last week that he would “love” to take Mr. Biden’s call, saying that he had “always found him to be a nice guy.”