Biden, Struggling for Visibility During Crisis, Faults Trump’s Response to Virus

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., confronting questions over his lack of visibility during a crisis that has upended the presidential primary, on Monday pressed President Trump to step up his response to the coronavirus.

In his first appearance before the American public in six days, Mr. Biden faulted the White House’s initial actions as too slow and insufficient, declaring: “Trump keeps saying that he’s a wartime president. Well, start to act like one.”

Mr. Biden, who holds a commanding lead over Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, appeared on a live stream from his home in Wilmington, Del. He spoke from a lectern bearing a Biden sign, just as if he were on the campaign trail. In the backdrop were bookshelves along with a lamp and an assortment of framed photos.

“Let me be clear: Donald Trump is not to blame for the coronavirus, but he does bear responsibility for our response,” Mr. Biden said. “And I, along with every American, hope he steps up and starts to get this right.”