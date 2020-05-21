Big Brother 2020 line-up: All of the confirmed housemates so far

The Big Brother Australia reboot will premiere on Channel Seven in early June.

And Melbourne-based Zoe George, a well-known blogger and creator of website The Subtle Mummy, was the latest housemate to be announced on Wednesday.

She will join the likes of AFL prankster Daniel Gorringe, raunchy model Chad Hurst, Think Tank star Mat Garrick and 80s aerobics icon Marissa Rancan in the house.

Zoe George (Mummy blogger)

The 38-year-old brunette has two kids and is a woodwork teacher from Melbourne.

‘If you haven’t had things under your nail and, like, wondered if it’s Nutella or poo then you’re not a mum! Kids have changed my life,’ Zoe says.

Zoe documents her home life with kids Ari and Ambrosia and husband Bob to her 17,700 Instagram followers and on unfiltered blog, The Subtle Mummy.

She says she’s ‘as subtle as a brick in the face’ and aims to show people she’s ‘fun’.

Mat Garrick (TV star and outback tradie)

The 30-year-old has been dubbed the show’s ‘outback tradie’ after filming his promo in Broken Hill, focusing on his country lifestyle in far west New South Wales.

However, he failed to mention his year as a panelist on ABC’s Think Tank from 2018 to 2019.

‘My beautiful fiancée Jess is the best thing that’s ever happened to me. It’s a bit of a running joke that I’m Don Bradman and bat above my average with Jess,’ he says.

When asked how he’ll go in the house, Mat says: ‘I hope I’m a pretty likeable guy. Got to keep my wits about myself. Some people are conniving and backstabbing.’

Daniel Gorringe (Former AFL star and prankster)

Housemate Daniel, 27, retired from AFL in 2017.

Since then he’s amassed 76,000 Instagram followers by stripping naked for bizarre stunts, as well as taking part in some very questionable comedy skits.

One of his longest-running gags involves placing random items down his trousers. In past videos, he’s wedged a lemon between his buttocks, and a golf ball.

Marissa Rancan (80s aerobics icon)

Marissa Rancan was announced as a housemate for the reboot earlier this month.

The 61-year-old makeup artist from Sydney found fame in the 1980s as one third of aerobics icons The Rancan Sisters with her twin siblings, Adele and Lisa.

‘We were the first three to bring aerobics to Australia. It started back in 1983 and we were known for our morning TV appearances,’ Marissa says of her showbiz past.

Chad Hurst (International model)

The 27-year-old splits his time between photo shoots in Los Angeles, and working as a roofer in Sydney.

While Chad boasts about appearing in Vogue Australia in his promo for the show, he forgot to disclose the X-rated full frontal nude shoots he did back in 2013.

‘I think I’ll be able to adapt to most personalities in the Big Brother house. I’ll be weaving my way in there, seeing what’s going on,’ he says.

Sophie Budack (Former gymnast and grid girl)

Sophie is hoping her good looks will help her win the Chanel Seven reality show.

After being announced as a housemate on Saturday, the 25-year-old from Darwin said: ‘Using my looks will be one of my strategies’.

The glamorous brunette is a former gymnast who now works as a part-time grid girl and makeup artist while studying at university.

She fractured her back at the age of 13 while training for the Olympics in London. ‘It was all over. I was out of the sport overnight,’ she says of her sad past.

Angela (The ‘boss’)

Feisty Angela, a 37-year-old events manager and mother from Perth, says she ‘wants to be the last one standing’ and that ‘Big Brother has met its match’ with her.

She claims she’ll ‘sweet talk housemates during the day, and vote them out at night’.

‘I came from Africa with nothing but a suitcase. My family is everything. At home, I’m a mum. At work, I’m a boss. I can be all of that and more,’ she says.

Meet Angela: The 37-year-old mother from Perth is a self-described ‘boss’ and says she ‘wants to be the last one standing’ and that ‘Big Brother has met its match’ with her