‘Big Brother’ Alums Rachel Reilly & Brendon Villegas Expecting Second Child!

Rachel Reilly & Brendon Villegas are expecting baby number two!

The Big Brother alums announced on Mother’s Day, Sunday (May 10) that they are expecting their second child.

“OH Baby!!! WELCOME BRENCHEL BABY #2! 💕 Happy Mother’s Day! We have a lot to celebrate this year 😍 As a mom it’s my day to celebrate Adora & OMG baby #2!! 🙌🤰 I can’t believe I’m pregnant!” Rachel wrote on Instagram.

Rachel and Brendon first met on season 12 of Big Brother in 2010 before marrying in September 2012.

The couple are already parents to four-year-old daughter Adora.

Congrats to the happy family!