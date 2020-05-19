‘Big Brother’ Could Still Air This Summer on CBS

As of right now, there are no set plans for when Big Brother will debut on CBS for this summer.

However, CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl says that the show could absolutely return for its’ 20th anniversary season, with filming potentially set for late summer.

Speaking with Deadline, Kelly shared that “with Love Island and Big Brother, we still hope to have on the air this summer, it could be a little later than usual but we’re still optimistic about getting those on.”

He added later that both of reality shows actually “turn around pretty quickly, Big Brother has live shows every week and Love Island literally airs the night after it shoots, those shows do not have long post processes.”

