Big Little Lies star was ‘very, very sick’

Shailene Woodley had a very serious health scare in her early 20s.

Now 28, the Big Little Lies star recently spoke with the New York Times, where she offered a few details about experiencing a “very scary physical situation”.

“I haven’t spoken much about this yet publicly, and I will one day, but I was very, very sick in my early 20s,” she revealed. “While I was doing the Divergent movies and working hard, I also was struggling with a deeply personal, very scary physical situation.”

Woodley said she had to put her health before her career, which meant she lost out on roles.

“Because of that, I said no to a lot of opportunities because I needed to get better, and those jobs ended up going to peers of mine who I love,” Woodley explained. “They went on to a lot of success.”

media_camera Shailene Woodley in Divergent.

Watch Big Little Lies on Foxtel. New customers get a 10-day free trial

The Emmy nominee said that she wasn’t even sure if she would be able to continue her career after her health scare.

“’Am I going to survive what I’m going through right now and ever be healthy, or even have the opportunity to work on projects I’m passionate about again because of the situation I’m in?’” she said she thought at the time. “I was in a place where I had no choice but to just surrender and let go of my career, and it brought out this negative voice in my mind that kept spinning for years and years afterwards.”

Things have turned around for Woodley since then, and she has something new to focus on.

“Now I’m on the other side of it, thank God. A lot of the last few years has been about focusing on mental health for me, and it’s a slow process,” Woodley said. “But because of that work, I feel very grounded and rooted in who I am and very clear about everything in my life, whether it’s my career or my relationships or my own internal worth.”

Furthermore, she added: “I feel very grateful to have walked that line of fire because now I know what I don’t want to ever go back to.”

media_camera Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep attend the Big Little Lies Season 2 Premiere. Picture: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/AFP

Woodley had previously spoken about her mental health and taking up therapy to reinvigorate her career before joining the cast of Big Little Lies.

“There was a point in my life, right before Big Little Lies, where I had hit a wall with acting,” she told Porter Edit in 2018, per People.

At first, Woodley didn’t want to read the script for the HBO drama, but after the cast began to add heavy hitters like Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, she agreed to take a look.

“I read it, fell in love with it, and Laura, who I had worked with on The Fault in Our Stars, called me and that was really the push,” she said.

media_camera Shailene Woodley poses on the red carpet upon arrival at The Fashion Awards 2019. Picture: Isabel Infantes / AFP

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Big Little Lies star was ‘very, very sick’