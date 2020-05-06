Big problem with COVIDSafe app

Millions of Australians have registered to use the Federal Government’s coronavirus-tracing app but health officials have admitted the data is still not being used to track cases of the virus.

Government officials behind its creation also confirmed there were ongoing issues with Apple iPhones collecting the required Bluetooth data, that the Government would pay tech giant Amazon $709,000 to host users’ information, and that telcos had urgently rolled out changes after it was revealed some users in rural and regional areas could not register to use the app.

NSW recorded nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, one of which was a Newmarch House aged care facility worker confirmed on Tuesday by operators Anglicare.

The Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission on Wednesday said there’s “an immediate and severe risk to the health, safety and wellbeing of care recipients” at Newmarch House.

The commission announced it would investigate the western Sydney facility and the seriousness of the COVID-19 outbreak.