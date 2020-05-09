Bigg Boss 12’s Karanvir Bohra’s family prepares 100 food packets for the needy people | Bollywood Life

The coronavirus has made us all suffer. We are in a bad state due to this deadly virus. We also do not have any medicine made yet to fight against coronavirus. The best medicine we have is our home. We need to stay home and that is the only way how we can survive now. However, we are still in a better place and get all the essential things. We have money, family and all the luxuries. There are many who are still struggling to get food once in a day and who have no source of income. There are people who have no jobs now due to the lockdown imposed. In this difficult time, there are people who have been helping these needy. Bigg Boss 11’s Karanvir Bohra’s family is one of them. Karanvir Bohra is quite active on social media and often gives his opinions on all social matters and is always ready to help. Even his wife Teejay Sidhu has her opinions on all social matters. Karanvir Bohra recently shared a video on Instagram and has praised his mother for preparing food for the needy. Also Read – Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna, Hina Khan — here are the TV Instagrammers of the week

He is proud of his mother, Madhu Bohra who is seen packing the stuffing of vada with white bread. The actor's mom is seen maintaining hygiene with gloves in hand. Along with the video, he wrote, "Meri Maa…..wether it's me or my sister, wether it's her children or mine, or our respective spouses….. Your love just dosent stop there, and that's the thing with all thr mother's, not just mine. Its in their DNA ….. To help, to be of service and no one day will be enough to show you How much we love you and adore you…..Thanks @afrozshah_ for making us part of your #afrozshahessentials 100 packets for 100 everyday. What we eat is what we give ? Really tasty….allu of the vada"

Also Read – Lockdown diaries: Karanvir Bohra gets a pampering session from daughters Bella and Vienna, says, ‘I have masters at work’

Well, it is a great initiative by Karanvir’s mother.

